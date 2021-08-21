Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair possibly removed from WWE SummerSlam - Reports

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair is currently scheduled to defend her title against 'The Boss' Sasha Banks at WWE SummerSlam tomorrow night, but there's a possibility that the match won't go ahead as planned.

According to a new report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Sasha Banks will no longer appear tonight and there's word that she may have been pulled from SummerSlam. Bianca Belair, however, is backstage at tonight's SmackDown taping.

Earlier this week sources told PWInsider.com that the pair were cleared to perform at Summerslam "barring something unforseen" happening. Belair is there. Banks is not.

Sasha Banks is not at today's WWE Friday Night Smackdown taping in Phoenix, Arizona and the word making the rounds is she may have been pulled from tomorrow's Summerslam PPV.



The two stars missed several live events due to "unforeseen circumstances" which caused concerns within the company that they wouldn't make it to the Biggest Party of the Summer. Banks and Belair were later cleared to compete at the event and show up at SmackDown tonight, but now things might've changed.

After going on a hiatus for several months, Sasha Banks made her return to WWE several weeks ago on SmackDown and formed an alliance with Bianca Belair before turning on her at the end of the night.

Banks and Belair made history at WrestleMania 37 Night One where they became the first black women to main event the Show of Shows. The EST of WWE defeated The Boss at the show to capture her first SmackDown Women's Championship. They were set to have a rematch on Saturday night but the match may be pulled from the card.

WWE is yet to provide any word on the situation, but the company will have to provide an explanation if the bout is no longer happening. Former Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will reportedly be backstage at SummerSlam, so WWE could make a last minute decision to announce her as Sasha Banks' replacement.

