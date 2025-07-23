  • home icon
Scrapped plans for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss revealed - Reports

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 23, 2025 18:51 GMT
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on SmackDown (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss joined forces out of nowhere to form one of the most beloved tag teams on WWE SmackDown. However, the two stars were reportedly set to lock horns with each other at a recent premium live event before the plan was scrapped.

Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net recently quote-tweeted a post that claimed that The Queen and The Goddess were set to wrestle each other at WWE Evolution. But Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury led to a massive change in the plans, and the duo teamed up to wrestle a four-way tag team match for the Women's Tag Team Championship instead.

Earlier today, during the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported the Stamford-based promotion had originally planned for Flair and Bliss to have a fallout leading to a singles bout at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

He added that WWE decided against it and booked the duo to challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Titles at The Biggest Party of the Summer instead, as they were doing well as a tag team.

Ex-WWE writer comments on the Charlotte Flair-Alexa Bliss storyline

Last week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair asked Alexa Bliss to accompany her to the squared circle for her match against Raquel Rodriguez. The Five Feet of Fury obliged and helped the multi-time WWE Women's Champion secure the win.

During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, wrestling veteran Vince Russo questioned WWE's booking of the duo. He opined that the storyline was confusing and there was no definitive answer to the question of whether the two stars were friends or not.

"We go to Charlotte and Alexa for the 89th time. We're friends. We're not friends. I got a t-shirt that says, 'We're not friends,' but I want you to come out to the ring tonight so that you could help me because I helped you last week. What does this mean? What does any of this mean, man?" he questioned.
You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see how Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss fare when they step inside the squared circle to challenge The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

