Scrapped plans involving Dominik Mysterio and his title ahead of recent WWE releases - Reports

Dominik Mysterio is booked to defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Reports state that there was something special planned for the match, but the plans may have been scrapped due to some recent releases.

The 26-year-old won the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee to kickstart his title run. Dom Dom was set to face Mustafa Ali at No Mercy, while Dragon Lee got a title shot on RAW before the event.

Ali was released by WWE on September 21, 2023, just days before No Mercy. It’s unclear what are the new plans for Dominik Mysterio on the upcoming NXT event.

However, Haus of Wrestling has reported that there were plans for Mustafa Ali to appear on Monday Night RAW before he was released. According to the report, Ali was supposed to interfere in Mysterio's title defense against Dragon Lee, which would have ramifications on his planned No Mercy bout.

WWE may have planned to hand Lee a loss after Ali’s interference in the contest. Alternatively, Dominik Mysterio could have dropped the title to Dregon Lee, leading to a match between the new champion and Mustafa Ali at No Mercy.

Unfortunately, the plans have been scrapped as Ali was released by the company on Thursday. The creative team will now look for new angles for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy.

Mustafa Ali defeated Dragon Lee to earn a shot at Dominik Mysterio’s WWE NXT North American Championship

Mustafa Ali was released from WWE during an ongoing storyline. He was in pursuit of the NXT North American Championship currently held by Dominik Mysterio.

Ali took on Dragon Lee in a number one contender’s match for the North American Championship on the September 5, 2023, episode of NXT. The two men put on a good show before Ali picked up the win to become Dominik’s next challenger.

The creative team then proceeded to give Dragon Lee a shot at Dominik Mysterio’s title before Ali got his chance. The released superstar wasn’t happy with the booking and called out the higher-ups on television.

Mustafa Ali worked with WWE for seven years but did not win any championships during his run. He got to have some big matches against top stars like Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Bobby Lashley, and Gunther but never got that big push to the top of the card.

Who do you think will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy? Sound off in the comments section below.

