Scrapped plans for WWE's Chad Gable - Reports

Chad Gable received new life on WWE's main roster under Triple H's creative regime alongside Otis and Maxxine Dupri on Monday Night RAW. According to a new report, the company had some surprising plans for Gable, which have been scrapped.

Last year, Chad Gable was feuding with the Latino World Order alongside the American Made on Monday Night RAW. Master Gable wanted to take things further and humiliate the luchadors by learning their dark arts. This is where Dominik Mysterio gave him a name, and Gable was supposed to follow it and learn how to defeat luchadors.

Reportedly, WWE's Chad Gable was supposed to have a Luchador mentor him in AAA. According to Bryan Alvarez, Master Gable won't head to AAA anymore, as the negotiations have fallen through.

"It looks like Chad Gable will NOT be headed to AAA. There was a plan involving a Luchador mentoring him, but it may have fallen through," insider wrote.

WWE veteran thinks Chad Gable deserves a push

Last year, Chad Gable came very close to winning the Intercontinental Championship but failed against both Gunther and Sami Zayn. Later, he turned heel and moved away from Maxxine Dupri and Otis. In the coming months, he created American Made with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy agreed with his host and believed that the management should pay more attention by making Gable a priority with a long-term push.

"I do not disagree. I think Chad Gable's extremely talented. He's a good employee, good dude, easy to work with, down for whatever, so I would love to see him get a strong long-term push and really utilized in the best way possible. I think he's someone deserving of it." [From 37:03 – 37:23]

It'll be interesting to see what Chad Gable and the American Made will do next on WWE's main roster.

