Scrapped WrestleMania 37 plans revealed - Report

Last night on RAW, WWE announced Tag Team Turmoil for Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. The four teams announced to compete in this match are the Riott Squad (Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan), Lana and Naomi, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, and Natalya and Tamina. The winner will go on to face the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax during Night 2 of WrestleMania 37.

However, WrestleVotes has revealed some interesting original plans. It was reported last week that WrestleMania 37 won't feature a Women's Battle Royal match. As per WrestleVotes, the original idea was to have the final two of the women's battle royal be declared as the winners and form a tag team to challenge the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions the next night.

Original idea prior to the Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match being decided on was to have the annual Women’s Battle Royal where the final 2 would be “winners” & form a tag team the next night. Much like the WM 15 Battle Royal that Test & D’Lo won, then lost later to Owen & Jarrett. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 6, 2021

There have been many discussions recently about a major portion of WWE's women's division not getting a spot on the WrestleMania 37 match card. Should WWE have gone with the original plans, thereby giving opportunities to a larger number of female superstars?

Who will walk out of TAG TEAM TURMOIL victorious on Night 1 of #WrestleMania and earn the right to challenge for the @WWE #WomensTagTitles on Night 2 of @WrestleMania? https://t.co/Bb1o98rm9B pic.twitter.com/opqEuQRyKw — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2021

Possible spoiler on the Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania 37

Four teams have been announced for Tag Team Turmoil during Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. However, WWE accidentally leaked a massive spoiler about the match when they posted the match graphic with an additional fifth team - Carmella and Billie Kay. WWE will possibly announce their addition on this week's SmackDown that will take place just one day before Night 1 of WrestleMania 37.