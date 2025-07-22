Seth Rollins could make a shocking WWE return - Reports

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:28 GMT
Seth Rollins. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Seth Rollins. [Image from WWE.com]

The 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, could be in line for a shocking WWE return. Rollins' status has been a topic of debate heading into SummerSlam. The Visionary suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL when he tweaked his knee during a Springboard Moonsault landing.

Since then, fans and experts have been discussing whether Seth's injury is legitimate or a work. Initially, John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported that The Architect's injury was an angle leading up to SummerSlam. Later, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the Monday Night Messiah himself clarified that his injury was legit, revealing that he would be out for an extended period of time.

However, a report from Wrestling News Observer suggests that may not be the case. According to the report, Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title is scheduled as the main event of SummerSlam 2025 Night One, with it ending with Rollins cashing in his MITB contract.

If this turns out to be true, then WWE would have done a good job of working fans into thinking that Rollins was actually injured.

Seth Rollins was seen on crutches recently

If Seth Rollins' injury is indeed a work and WWE has plans for him to cash in at SummerSlam, then he has been doing a good job of blurring the lines between kayfabe and reality.

Becky Lynch recently shared a video on her Instagram story, in which the former world champion was seen on crutches, walking alongside his four-year-old daughter.

This video and the update from WON do appear to present conflicting narratives of what is actually going on. On last night's RAW, Paul Heyman did mention that Rollins would be away from in-ring action for a long time, even inviting Roman Reigns to join his stable.

This could be The Oracle and WWE's way of planting seeds of doubt in the minds of fans before Seth Rollins' potential cash-in at SummerSlam.

Edited by Yash Mittal
