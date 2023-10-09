Seth Rollins makes history following Championship victory at WWE Fastlane

Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Fastlane this past weekend, and it is now being claimed that this win has allowed him to make history.

The World Champion has not only made history with his 134-day reign, but he has beaten his own record. According to Reddit User Roman_Francis, Seth Rollins' reign is now the longest inaugural championship reign in WWE history.

Rollins' previous record was set while holding the NXT Championship until it was ended by Big E back in 2013. The next Champion on the list is Triple H with the original World Heavyweight Championship at just 76 days.

It appears that Seth Rollins is now the person to beat for anyone who is hoping to take away the record that he holds with two separate championships.

Of course, this is only the record for the men's reigns since the original Women's Championship records Fabulous Moolah as the first Champion in NWA with a 3651-day reign, but a recognized reign of over 10,000 days.

In WWE, Wendi Richter has the first Women's Championship reign and it's recognized at 210 days. So it appears that Rollins will need to hold the title a little longer for the overall record.

Seth Rollins may take some time off following WWE Fastlane

Seth Rollins had a lot to prove at WWE Fastlane since his back injury became a huge part of the storyline. That being said, he was still able to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, though he was barely able to leave the arena.

It will be interesting to see if he is given some time away from RAW following the show in order to recover from his injuries.

Do you think Seth Rollins will be on this week's episode of RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.