Seth Rollins pulled from media obligations, another former WWE Champion not in town for SummerSlam - Reports

Fightful reports that WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was pulled from his media obligations during SummerSlam weekend, raising further questions about his status for the premium live event.

WWE removed Riddle from the SummerSlam card with a storyline injury to save the match for a later date. Speculation has been rife regarding Triple H unveiling a new opponent for Seth Rollins.

"The Visionary" skipping the usual press meets could be WWE's way of keeping his SummerSlam plans a secret as he is still rumored to face a veteran superstar at the show.

Sean Ross Sapp also revealed that Big E would not be in town for SummerSlam despite participating in media work for the company to promote SummerSlam. The former WWE Champion was also at the recent tryouts and is currently recovering from a career-threatening neck injury.

WWE's plan for Maximum Male Models, uncertainty over Edge and Bayley's SummerSlam status

Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Max Dupri (fka LA Knight) make his TV return during a backstage segment with Maximum Male Models on this week's SmackDown.

Fightful Select's report stated that as of Saturday morning, the new faction was penciled in to feature at SummerSlam.

The creative direction often changed during Vince McMahon's regime. Despite Triple H now overseeing the booking, there is no guarantee whether Maximum Male Models will get some on-screen time at SummerSlam. The current expectation is that the group will be involved in some capacity.

The summer's biggest wrestling party is also known for its surprise returns, and many fans expect Edge and Bayley to reappear and make big statements. The former women's champion has not competed since suffering an ACL injury last year, though she has dropped multiple teasers of her impending comeback in recent weeks.

Edge has also not shown up on Monday Night RAW since his own Judgment Day stablemates betrayed him. With hours left to go for SummerSlam, Fightful hadn't heard of any updates regarding the absent superstars.

What surprises are you expecting to witness at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far