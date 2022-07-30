15-time champion to reportedly be Seth Rollins' WWE SummerSlam 2022 opponent (Potential Spoiler)

Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins currently has no match officially scheduled for tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2022. His originally planned match with Riddle got postponed. Now, we have a potential spoiler on the mystery last-minute opponent that could face Rollins at the show.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Riddle suffered a brachial plexusan injury following an attack by The Visionary. On WWE's The Bump, it was announced that Riddle won't be medically cleared to compete at SummerSlam, resulting in the match being postponed.

Rollins sent out an out-of-character Tweet reacting to the same and Triple H had an interesting reply to it, fueling speculations of a mystery opponent being announced for Rollins. Fans have gone into a frenzy, speculating who could show up to face him this Saturday.

[Potential Spoiler]

Now, Bryan Alvarez reported on the Wrestling Observer Live (via Cageside Seats) that the "most likely" opponent for Rollins at SummerSlam is Dolph Ziggler.

"Alvarez also claims that Dolph Ziggler is the “most likely” opponent for Seth Rollins at tonight’s SummerSlam event."

Former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler recently returned to Monday Night RAW and attacked Mr. Money in the Bank 2022 Theory. He is considered as one of the best workers on WWE's current roster and could have an amazing last-minute match against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam 2022.

Dolph Ziggler also recently made a surprise appearance via satellite on the "Roast of Ric Flair" ahead of The Nature Boy's final wrestling match this Sunday.

Why Seth Rollins vs. Riddle was postponed from WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Fightful Select has reported that the injury announced to Riddle is in kayfabe and the match between him and Rollins was postponed from SummerSlam due to "creative adjustments".

It is further reported that WWE plans to have this match down the line, possibly at WWE Clash at the Castle, which is set to take place in the UK on September 3.

As of now, no official match has been announced for Seth Rollins for WWE SummerSlam 2022. However, the RAW Superstar has been spotted in Nashville, the venue for tonight's SummerSlam.

Do you think Rollins will compete tonight? If yes, who do you want to see show up as his surprise opponent?

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam 2022? Yes No 40 votes so far