Seth Rollins is reportedly not in line to join popular WWE faction

As one of WWE's most popular superstars working today, Seth Rollins is featured in prominent storylines on a regular basis. Currently, The Visionary is embroiled in a feud with Finn Balor of The Judgment Day.

Comprising Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest, the faction has risen to the top of Monday Night RAW over the past year, with Rhea reigning as the Women's World Champion.

Despite the fact that the group is starting to show some friction as of late, a recent report from Ringside News has quashed any chance of Rollins joining the group as its leader.

"Ringside News has confirmed with a tenured member of the WWE creative team that Seth Rollins was never slated to lead the Judgment Day stable. There are also no plans for him to take the reins of the popular WWE faction." [H/T Ringside News]

Seth Rollins is set to go one-on-one with Finn Balor on Saturday, July 1st, at Money in the Bank in London with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Former WWE star finds Seth Rollins' current persona annoying as f**k

Whilst many fans are big supporters of the current World Champion, there are also some who are starting to get impatient with his on-screen persona.

Speaking on his show Cafe de Rene, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree questioned Rollins' gimmick, stating that his laugh and all-around demeanor come off as annoying.

"Is he supposed to be heel? [No, I think he's babyface right now] Because he's annoying as f**k, his voice, his laugh," Dupree said.

Recently, Seth has been serenaded in the ring by the fans with his entrance theme. However, this past week on RAW, his segment with Finn Balor was arguably hijacked by those continuously singing his song.

