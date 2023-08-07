Seth Rollins could be set to start a program with top superstar who has defeated him 22 times - Reports

Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and retained his World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The Visionary capitalized on the confusion between The Judgement Day and hit the Stomp on Balor to emerge victorious. While this may be the end of Rollins' feud with The Prince, he could face a more significant challenge soon.

After Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he was embroiled in a major feud with Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare defeated Rollins at The Show of Shows and two other premium live events. Moreover, he has bested The Visionary in 19 other one-on-one bouts at Live events and dark matches during their time in the company.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE intends to book Cody Rhodes in a meaningful program post-SummerSlam. One of the options they could go ahead with is to renew Rhodes' rivalry with the World Heavyweight Champion. With Rollins holding the world title now, the dynamics will undoubtedly be different than their feud last year.

''Unless they go with Cody and Seth right now, which they could do, I mean, they certainly could do it,'' said Meltzer.

Seth Rollins took a shot at Roman Reigns following SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 1,000 days, defending the gold against top names like John Cena.

The Tribal Chief retained his title against Rollins at Royal Rumble 2022, where The Visionary was declared the winner due to Reigns' refusal to release the Guillotine choke submission. The Bloodline leader defeated Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 with the help of Jimmy Uso. However, The Visionary wasn't impressed by his former stablemate's recent achievements.

"One of these [Reigns' Royal Rumble 2022 win] is not like the others," wrote Rollins in response to a tweet highlighting Reigns' title defenses.

"One of these [Reigns' Royal Rumble 2022 win] is not like the others," wrote Rollins in response to a tweet highlighting Reigns' title defenses.

Rollins and Reigns share a storied history dating back to their days as a team in The Shield, along with Dean Ambrose. After the group disbanded, all three stars became some of the biggest names in the pro wrestling industry.

The Visionary and Roman Reigns have faced each other in multiple matches, with both wrestlers earning their fair share of wins. However, they have not competed against each other since their last encounter at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins believes he is a fighting champion, unlike Reigns.

