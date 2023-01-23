Seth Rollins set to team up with former tag team champions on WWE RAW XXX; will face SmackDown faction - Reports

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is expected to be in action on the upcoming RAW XXX. The Visionary will reportedly be teaming up with former tag team champions to take on a top faction from the blue brand.

Monday Night RAW is one of the longest-running weekly programs. The upcoming Monday will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the program's debut in January 1993 and is also the go-home show for the Royal Rumble event. WWE has planned an eventful night for the same, with many legends and Hall of Famers set to appear.

According to Xero News, the show will seemingly feature a six-man tag team match where Seth Rollins will join forces with The Street Profits to take on Imperium from SmackDown.

Besides the reported match, RAW will also feature a couple of title matches as Bobby Lashley will challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship. At the same time, The Usos will defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest.

Roman Reigns will also be present on the red brand, where Sami Zayn will undergo a trial in the 'Tribal Court.' Becky Lynch and Bayley will also get a chance to settle their differences in a Steel Cage Match.

Seth Rollins recently called out Roman Reigns at a WWE live event

Seth Rollins also has a score to settle with Roman Reigns after the way their last encounter ended. The duo previously met at Royal Rumble 2022, where the bout ended in DQ after The Tribal Chief continued to beat down his former stablemate despite the referee's warnings.

The Visionary recently announced that he'd be participating in the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble Match. He also sent a message to Reigns during an interaction with a fan at a recent house show.

Rollins will also have to keep a close eye on Cody Rhodes, who will also be taking part in the annual over-the-top-rope battle royal. The American Nightmare was taken out by The Visionary after their encounter at Hell in a Cell and will be looking for retribution against the former WWE Champion.

