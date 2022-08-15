Seth Rollins and top RAW Superstar reportedly spotted at recent non-WWE show

WWE RAW Superstars Seth Rollins and The Miz were allegedly spotted at this Sunday night's show, GCW: Homecoming Night 2.

The two-part indie event was a highly talked-about show featuring the best of independent talents in action. The first night was headlined by the Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in a controversial yet entertaining bout against Effy. The second night also boasted of great moments, including Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green renewing their marriage vows.

Also gracing the second night's event were, to the shock of everyone, two of the biggest WWE Superstars, Seth Rollins, and The Miz. Soon after the show culminated, images of Rollins at the event surfaced on the web. The former WWE Champion was watching the happenings in the ring from behind a curtain.

Check out the image below:

Soon after, Bodyslam reported that, according to several sources, The Miz was also present at the show. The former Intercontinental Champion attended the event to watch Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green renew their marriage vows. However, no photos of The A-Lister at the show have surfaced online yet.

WWE seemingly has interesting plans for Seth Rollins

Though he was left out of SummerSlam 2022 after his scheduled opponent Riddle sustained an injury, it seems like WWE has something big planned for him now.

As per a recent report, The Messiah will finally square off against The Original Bro at the upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle 2022. Considering how heated their rivalry has grown to be in recent weeks, it's safe to say the match would be nothing less than stellar when it goes down.

Moreover, since Rollins lost his rivalry to Cody Rhodes, there's a chance WWE could book him to beat The Original Bro and insert the former into the main event picture.

Do you ever see Seth Rollins performing on a non-WWE show during the rest of his wrestling career? Sound off in the comments section below.

