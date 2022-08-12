Potential future plans for Seth Rollins - Reports

Seth Rollins was left out of SummerSlam despite being one of the biggest superstars. However, he will likely find a place at Clash at the Castle. Rollins will reportedly face former RAW tag team champion Riddle at the big UK Stadium Show. Former WWE Champion Edge will also get a match at the show.

The Visionary has been involved in a rivalry with The Original Bro for the past few weeks. He brutally attacked Riddle on the RAW before SummerSlam by stomping him on the stairs. The two once again brawled at SummerSlam, with Rollins coming out on top again.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Rollins will finally get a match against Riddle at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. He also revealed that Edge and Rey Mysterio might be involved with The Judgment Day in some fashion:

''We have been told Seth Rollins vs. Riddle will be on the show and all TV seems to lead to that. There will likely be something with Edge & Rey Mysterio and Judgment Day in some form. Nothing else is really clear from television although New Day vs. Viking Raiders is a program.''

Seth Rollins needs the big win against Riddle

The Visionary has had a rough year so far, including three losses at the hands of Cody Rhodes. He has been feuding with The Street Profits on RAW since injuring Riddle. The Original Bro is set to appear on RAW next week, which could help move the feud forward.

Edge and Rey Mysterio have been feuding with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. Judgment Day took Edge out a few weeks back. The Rated R Superstar returned at SummerSlam and helped Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in their match against the faction.

How will both rivalries culminate at Clash at the Castle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

