Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 39 match with top WWE Superstar reportedly "as close to official as possible"

It has been reported that RAW Superstar Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 39 match-up is all but official, with him expected to face social media star, Logan Paul.

Paul and Rollins have been connected to one another ever since the Royal Rumble match last month, which saw the YouTuber eliminate the former WWE Champion from the marquee battle royal.

According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with the exception of an official announcement from WWE, Rollins vs. Paul is all but confirmed.

"There is nothing notable new regarding WrestleMania plans past publicity and interviews from the past week indicate Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul is as close to official as possible without the match announcement." H/T (Inside The Ropes)

After many saw Logan Paul as a novelty act, the 27-year-old has proved his doubters wrong after performing in show-stealing matches last year against top stars like The Miz, Rey Mysterio, and Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins gives his honest thoughts on Logan Paul

Following his elimination from the Royal Rumble match, it seems as though The Architect has not been able to get Logan out of his mind.

This was never more evident than this past week when Seth appeared on Covino and Rich on Fox Sports Radio, where he was asked to give his opinion on Logan as both a WWE Superstar and a person.

"Nobody gets along with him. Does anybody like Logan Paul? He's a personality and he's out there. And look, he's a hustler. But our industry is built on passion. It is built on people who love it, who want to make it better, not take from it. And so what I wanna know about Logan Paul, is he gonna be that guy? Is he somebody that's gonna develop a passion for it, is gonna fall in love with it, is gonna give back to it? Or is he just somebody who wants to come in and s*ck our fanbase and take money out of our pockets and do everything for himself," said Seth Rollins. (0.19-0.56) H/T (Sportskeeda)

With the world title match all but sewn up, Rollins will have to find another way to make it to the grandest stage of them all this year, and therefore a potential match-up with Logan Paul may be the answer.

