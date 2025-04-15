Several last-minute changes made during high stakes match on WWE SmackDown - Reports

A recent report revealed that multiple changes were made during a high-stakes match last week on WWE SmackDown. The bout had massive WrestleMania implications.
On the April 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, six tag teams locked horns in a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria outlasted all the other teams to secure an impressive win and set up a WrestleMania clash with The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, 'quite a bit' was omitted from the multi-woman contest while the match was happening. Although the actual reason wasn't mentioned, it could have happened to deal with time constraints during the show.
Wrestling veteran makes an interesting comment about WWE's booking after the women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match on SmackDown
In addition to the eventual winners, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, the Gauntlet Match featured the teams of Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler, Natalya & Maxxine Dupri, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Piper Niven & Alba Fyre.
Speaking about the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out that four of the twelve women competing to earn a slot in a title match at WrestleMania had been absent from WWE programming for a while.
"There is just one more SmackDown before WrestleMania, okay? We have not seen Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in months." He said, "Not only that, we haven’t seen [Katana] Chance and [Kayden] Carter in months. We haven’t seen these people on the show literally in months, and this is going to be who’s on your show a week before WrestleMania?" [From 44:00 onwards]
You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:
Bayley defeated Liv Morgan in a singles contest on Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen if The Role Model can work well with the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to emerge victorious at WrestleMania 41 as well.