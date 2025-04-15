Several last-minute changes made during high stakes match on WWE SmackDown - Reports

A recent report revealed that multiple changes were made during a high-stakes match last week on WWE SmackDown. The bout had massive WrestleMania implications.

Ad

On the April 11 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, six tag teams locked horns in a Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria outlasted all the other teams to secure an impressive win and set up a WrestleMania clash with The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, 'quite a bit' was omitted from the multi-woman contest while the match was happening. Although the actual reason wasn't mentioned, it could have happened to deal with time constraints during the show.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Wrestling veteran makes an interesting comment about WWE's booking after the women's Tag Team Gauntlet Match on SmackDown

In addition to the eventual winners, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, the Gauntlet Match featured the teams of Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler, Natalya & Maxxine Dupri, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Piper Niven & Alba Fyre.

Speaking about the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out that four of the twelve women competing to earn a slot in a title match at WrestleMania had been absent from WWE programming for a while.

Ad

"There is just one more SmackDown before WrestleMania, okay? We have not seen Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler in months." He said, "Not only that, we haven’t seen [Katana] Chance and [Kayden] Carter in months. We haven’t seen these people on the show literally in months, and this is going to be who’s on your show a week before WrestleMania?" [From 44:00 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

Bayley defeated Liv Morgan in a singles contest on Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen if The Role Model can work well with the Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to emerge victorious at WrestleMania 41 as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More