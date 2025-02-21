  • home icon
  • Several women reportedly worried about WWE future following Sonya Deville's exit

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 21, 2025 22:14 GMT
Deville used to be the leader of a faction on RAW. [Image credit: usanetwork.com]
A recent report revealed that there are several female stars in the Stamford-based company who are worried about their WWE future after Sonya Deville exited the promotion. Deville was the leader of the Pure Fusion Collective faction on RAW alongside Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, but World Wrestling Entertainment elected not to renew her contract in the middle of negotiations.

A new report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select detailed some of the frustration felt by talent backstage following Deville's surprising departure from the company. The report noted that Deville was told that WWE was interested in keeping her before they decided not to renew her contract. Sources told Fightful that the way those negotiations went down did not instill confidence in some stars backstage, especially those who were not currently being utilized by the promotion.

Deville competed in season six of WWE Tough Enough in 2015 but was the third star eliminated. She signed a contract with the promotion later that year and worked for the company for a decade before her departure earlier this month.

Ex-WWE writer believes Sonya Deville would be a good fit for AEW

Former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion Vince Russo recently suggested that AEW president Tony Khan should hire Sonya Deville following her exit from WWE.

Sonya Deville also served as an authority figure during her time in the promotion and was believable in the role. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo praised Deville's work as an authority figure. The veteran added that she could have a similar role in All Elite Wrestling, even if it was just to oversee the women's division in the company.

“She did not do a bad job when she was in that authority role... I could see her going to AEW in a role like that. Even just for the women. I could definitely see her in a role like that, and I think she will be really good in,” said Russo. [6:10 - 6:34]
You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 17, 2023, episode of RAW. It was the only time Sonya Deville captured a title during her tenure with the company, and she unfortunately tore her ACL shortly after becoming champion. Only time will tell what the future holds for the 31-year-old following her departure from WWE.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
