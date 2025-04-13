Several WWE stars “dreading” upcoming event - Reports

WWE is just a week from WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The company will then return to regular touring in preparation for Backlash, multiple SNME shows, Battleground, the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and the inaugural Clash In Paris, among others. With major shows on the horizon, sources are now shedding light on an interesting narrative going around WWE locker rooms.

WrestleMania week draws thousands of wrestling fans from around the world. The annual extravaganza includes WWE events such as the Hall of Fame, RAW, SmackDown, and the two-night Showcase of the Immortals. Smaller promotions like TNA, GCW, PROGRESS, FSW, Stardom, MicroMania, and others take advantage of the week by hosting their own events in the area. The Stamford-based company also has its WWE World convention, plus new offerings like The Roast of WrestleMania.

World Wrestling Entertainment's RAW, SmackDown, and NXT rosters will be extremely busy in Las Vegas next week. The hectic schedule already creates added stress, and now Fightful Select reports that a number of black and silver superstars are "dreading" Stand & Deliver V.

WWE booked its fifth annual Stand & Deliver for Saturday, April 19 at 1 pm ET. Sources report the call time did not go over well with many on the roster, as this is essentially a morning show. Talents were not informed of the time as of last week. There's also viral excitement over the four-night WrestleMania After Dark party.

Officials decided on the special start time so that everyone has plenty of time to get ready for Night One of WrestleMania 41, which is set to begin at around 7 pm ET. The T-Mobile Arena is a five-minute drive to Allegiant Stadium, or around 20 minutes via walking or public transit. Stand & Deliver 2024 began at 12 pm ET, following a one-hour pre-show, and had a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes. Night One of WrestleMania XL began at 7 pm ET after a two-hour pre-show.

WWE Stand & Deliver V updated lineup

The fifth annual WWE Stand & Deliver event will take place in a week. Below is the updated lineup:

NXT Tag Team Championship: Fraxiom (c) vs. TBD; Vacant NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Sol Ruca vs. Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Izzi Dame vs. TBD vs. TBD; NXT North American Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Lexis King or Eddy Thorpe or Wes Lee or Ethan Page; NXT Women's Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Giulia vs. Jaida Parker vs. Jordynne Grace; NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans.

Stand & Deliver 2025 will air live from the T-Mobile Arena at 1 pm ET, just hours before Night One of WrestleMania 41. Peacock will carry the show in the United States, while Netflix will air the show internationally.

