Several WWE stars question company's decision about R-Truth - Reports

Several WWE stars are reportedly questioning the company's decision regarding R-Truth. The 53-year-old announced his departure from the promotion today on social media, and it was later reported that the company had informed him they would not be renewing his contract when it expired.

According to a new report from PWInsider, there are several stars within the promotion questioning why the former champion wasn't offered a new role in the company. The report noted that there were people backstage wondering why R-Truth wasn't offered an ambassador role in the company like Titus O'Neil.

The backstage reaction to Truth's departure has reportedly been very negative. The popular star helped Cena defeat Randy Orton at Backlash 2025 and then interrupted the champion's press conference following the show.

Cena planted the legend with an Attitude Adjustment through a table during the press conference and then went on to defeat him last month at Saturday Night's Main Event. JC Mateo defeated Truth this past Friday night on SmackDown in a quick match.

R-Truth refuses to believe a major WWE star is retiring

R-Truth recently claimed that John Cena would never retire from in-ring competition.

John Cena captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 after popular rapper Travis Scott got involved in the match. The 48-year-old will be teaming up with Logan Paul to battle Jey Uso and Rhodes at Money in the Bank 2025 this Saturday night.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former United States Champion claimed that Cena would never retire from the ring. The veteran noted that Cena's motto was to never give up and stated that meant he would always be wrestling.

"Absolutely not. You don't know the motto of my childhood hero? Never Give Up. Retiring is like giving up. I don't see Cena doing that. I don't feel that. Nobody's retiring Cena." [From 4:00 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

John Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of the year and has vowed to take the Undisputed WWE Championship with him. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for R-Truth following his shocking WWE exit.

