Former WWE superstar reportedly wasn’t assigned to train Veer Mahaan for the first time in months

It is reported that Veer Mahaan was not trained by former WWE Hardcore Champion Hurricane Shane Helms for the first time in months.

Veer Mahaan made his in-ring debut on NXT in 2018 and appeared on television in 2020. The following year, he and Shanky (together known as Indus Sher) debuted on RAW and aligned with Jinder Mahal.

The alliance ended as Shanky and Jinder went to SmackDown following the 2021 Draft. Since then, the RAW star has been repackaged as Veer Mahaan and has accumulated a massive undefeated streak in singles competition.

Since transitioning into a singles star, Veer has been groomed by Hurricane Shane Helms. Fightful Select has reported that Helms has not worked with Mahaan on the last episode of RAW.

Mahaan defeated local talent Beaux Keller via submission on the red brand after locking in the Cervical Clutch.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Veer Mahaan's match on RAW.

After witnessing the Indian star's match this past week, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his feedback.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former head writer mentioned that he wouldn't have booked the squash match between Mahaan and Keller if he was the showrunner.

Russo also mentioned that there would be no change if the squash match was scrapped from the show.

"Would I have booked that on Nitro in 1999? I mean, come on, Chris [Featherstone]. Come on... This is what Triple H is talking about when he's saying, 'I wish it was a 2-hour show,' because that's the only difference. You would take matches like this out. It would be the same show, but you would take matches like this off the show. That's the only difference," said Vince Russo.

Despite his dominant run, Mahaan is yet to win a major championship in WWE. Considering his recent push, fans might see him lift a title soon.

