Star rumored to be repackaged, rookie may emulate Hall of Famer - 5 RAW stars who could win their first championship in WWE before the end of 2022

Superstars spend their careers hoping to win championships in WWE. Some stars win titles early on in their careers in the company, but others take much longer to achieve the desired accomplishments. Meanwhile, some wrestlers never win a belt at all.

For superstars on RAW, there are a handful of championships that can be obtained. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the RAW Women's Championship are the most sought-after and prestigious titles.

On the other hand, tag teams can pursue the Unified Tag Team Championship. Both the United States Championship and the 24/7 Championship are also available to be won on the red brand.

Many current RAW Superstars are yet to win a championship during their time with World Wrestling Entertainment. They may be new to the promotion, still figuring out their persona, or potentially have just had bad luck. Regardless, they're all vying for an opportunity to change things, especially in the new era of the company.

Could a WWE RAW Superstar win their first title before 2022 comes to a close? Who are the most likely candidates to capture championship gold on the red brand in the near future? Below are 5 RAW stars who could win their first championship in WWE before the end of 2022.

#5. Gable Steveson could be pushed quickly

Kurt Angle isn't the only Olympic gold medalist in WWE history. A young, up-and-coming superstar can also claim that honor. Gable Steveson is a decorated freestyle wrestler and secured a major victory came during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Steveson officially signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021. While the athletic wrestler is yet to debut in professional wrestling officially, he did get physical at WrestleMania 38 in a segment with Chad Gable.

While such a green superstar winning gold may seem unlikely, there's a chance that Steveson will follow in the footsteps of another gold medalist. Kurt Angle spent just a short period on the main roster before winning a title. Could Steveson do the same upon his potential in-ring debut later this year.

#4. T-BAR is rumored to be repackaged in WWE

T-BAR began his professional wrestling career in 2013. He wrestled with numerous promotions on the independent scene, including Ring of Honor and Beyond Wrestling. The powerhouse first signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017.

The big man initially reported to NXT and eventually made his television debut in 2018. T-BAR spent the next few years on the former black-and-gold brand before being called up to the main roster as part of the Retribution faction. However, the stable never entirely made it out of second gear, and he's mostly floated around without doing much since then.

T-BAR recently posted a cryptic tweet hinting at a potential gimmick change. With Triple H now in charge of creative and with speculation that the powerful superstar could be repackaged, there's a good chance of him winning a title shortly.

#3. Veer Mahaan hasn't yet won a belt

Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan first signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and reported to NXT and the WWE Performance Center. He made his television debut in 2020 as part of the company's third brand. After a brief stint, he was called up to the main roster in April 2022.

Before his professional wrestling career, Veer was known for his exploits in baseball. He was signed to the Pittsburgh Pirates after winning a pitching competition. Mahaan was the first Indian citizen to play in professional baseball in the United States.

Since joining the main roster, the upstart has struggled to build momentum. His push in the company has been on-again-off-again for his entire career thus far. The powerful Indian star can win a championship in the company, but he'll likely need momentum behind him to do it. With a third of the year left, however, there's plenty of time for the talented star to win gold.

#2. Mustafa Ali could win his first title in WWE

Mustafa Ali and Kevin Patrick

Mustafa Ali first signed with WWE in 2016. He had been wrestling on the independent scene for quite some time before earning the opportunity to be a substitute in the Cruiserweight Classic. After an impressive showing, he was signed to a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment soon after.

The Disruptor spent the next several years delivering epic performances on the 205 Live brand. He has since been a member of both the RAW and SmackDown rosters. While he received brief pushes throughout his time in the company, he seemingly failed to captivate the audience and backstage authorities.

Many believe Mustafa Ali is the most underrated superstar in WWE. He recently had an excellent showing on RAW, which highlighted his abilities. With Triple H in charge of the company now, there's a chance that Ali will finally receive a sustained push on Monday Night RAW. If he does, a title won't be far away.

#1. Logan Paul could win a championship this year

Logan Paul recently signed with WWE

Logan Paul is known for many things. He's an actor, podcaster, and YouTuber. The young star has dabbled in amateur and professional boxing besides being a social media influencer with a huge following.

The Maverick isn't best known for his professional career, at least not yet. With how much of a natural he appears to be, that may change in the future. Paul signed a multi-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year and competed in his first match at WrestleMania 38.

He teamed up with The Miz to take on The Mysterios in a high-profile tag team match. However, his partner attacked him after winning the bout, leading to Paul battling The A-Lister at SummerSlam 2022.

With his part-time schedule, could Logan win a championship? It is possible, albeit a bit more unlikely than the others on the list. Still, he's competent, and the company seems to like him. Considering his current momentum, the RAW Superstar may win gold before the year is up.

Speaking of RAW, click here for the six former RAW Women's Champions with the most Instagram followers.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh