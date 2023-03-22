Shelton Benjamin faces second-generation superstar in recent tapings 

Shelton Benjamin faced off against Charlie Dempsey during a recent Main Event taping.

WWE Main Event has been a training ground for NXT stars to get their feet wet and wrestle in front of a big crowd. NXT talent who have done well are rewarded with a match on Main Event. These stars are usually pitted against the main roster stars to test their in-ring skills.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Charlie Dempsey competed in a recent Main Event taping against Shelton Benjamin. For those unaware, the former is the real-life son of William Regal.

It was also reported that Nathan Frazer faced off against Bronson Reed.

Charlie Dempsey's recent match against Shelton Benjamin could indicate a potential call-up

NXT talent competing on Main Event is like a rite of passage. It is a way for WWE management to see if a superstar is ready for the big leagues.

Over the years, several stars from the brand have competed on Main Event. Stars like Ciampa and Piper Niven competed numerous times on the show before receiving their main roster call-ups.

Charlie Dempsey and Nathan Frazer, who have already proven themselves in the ring, might be on the verge of finally receiving their main roster call-up. However, that may not happen anytime soon since it is their first time competing on the show.

WWE management will probably want to try them out multiple times before deciding if they are ready for the big leagues.

It will be interesting to see when WWE chooses to call Charlie Dempsey and Nathan Frazer up to the main roster, but given their in-ring skills, it shouldn't be far from taking place.

Are you excited to see Charlie Dempsey and Nathan Frazer debut on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section.

