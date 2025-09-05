Shocking reason behind Brock Lesnar's absence following WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

Brock Lesnar made his thunderous return at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and immediately attacked John Cena in the latter's final appearance at the event. According to a recent report, there's a shocking reason behind The Beast Incarnate's absence.

In 2024, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to return to the weekly product ahead of Road to WrestleMania 40. However, his name appeared in an ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon, and the company took precautions and kept its distance from the multi-time WWE World Champion for over a year.

After his return at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar made no appearances on the weekly product, and he's set to appear in the coming days and weeks ahead of Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. Recently, a shocking report came to light, which provided an update on the three-time Universal Champion's status.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), The Beast Incarnate signed a new deal with the WWE. The 48-year-old legend's contract expired when the company didn't use him for over a year, but no other company, such as AEW, expressed interest due to the ongoing lawsuit. Moreover, the Stamford-based promotion was confident that Lesnar would not approach another wrestling company and vice versa during his time as a free agent.

The report further states that Brock Lesnar was a free agent up until a few months ago, and his new deal consisted of limited dates, which explains his absence following WWE SummerSlam 2025. The contract was only issued to The Beast Incarnate after he got the clearance from the company's legal team.

Brock Lesnar is expected to start his next feud on WWE SmackDown - Reports

It took nearly two years and the clearance from the legal team before Brock Lesnar returned to the Stamford-based promotion. The Beast Incarnate immediately met an old foe, John Cena, and laid him out with an F5 to close the historic event in New Jersey.

After the event, the three-time Universal Champion went radio silent, but he's expected to start his feud with The Leader of the Cenation on WWE SmackDown. According to Fightful Select, Lesnar is in discussion to appear on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The multi-time WWE World Champion is expected to travel to Chicago, which is slated to be John Cena's final SmackDown appearance in 2025 as an in-ring performer for the promotion. The two could have a showdown that would start their feud and build up to a match at Wrestlepalooza in the coming weeks.

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More