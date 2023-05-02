Solo Sikoa set to face Roman Reigns' former ally in the main event of WWE RAW - Reports

WWE seems to be high on Roman Reigns' fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. The company might have huge plans in store for The Enforcer tonight as a new report has claimed that he will face Seth Rollins in the main event of the red brand.

Sikoa has competed in multiple high-profile matches over the last few weeks and has been involved in more main events than any other star. The 30-year-old was drafted alongside Roman Reigns on Night One of the Draft. The duo were the first pick, while The Usos were left to be drafted separately.

Solo recently picked up a victory over Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a singles match. The Enforcer is set to headline this week's RAW as well. According to Fightful Select, The Bloodline star will take on Seth Rollins in the main event of the flagship show.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestlin Seth Rollins vs Solo Sikoa is set for tonights #WWERaw Seth Rollins vs Solo Sikoa is set for tonights #WWERaw https://t.co/keGYAe38CG

Solo Sikoa was also directed by Paul Heyman to play a role in The Usos' match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown. However, the former NXT North American Champion was taken out by Matt Riddle before he could make his way to the ring.

With WWE pitching Solo Sikoa vs. Seth Rollins on RAW, it'll be interesting to see if we get a tease for The Visionary vs. Roman Reigns.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes