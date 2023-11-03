Son of legendary wrestler ready for WWE's main roster call up - Reports

The latest reports suggest that the son of the legendary wrestler is set to jump ship to WWE's main roster following his impressive stint on NXT.

The name in question is Bron Breakker (real name Bronson Rechsteiner) who is a former two-time NXT Champion. He is also a second-generation superstar as the son of great wrestler Rick Steiner and the nephew of the renowned Scott Steiner.

The 26-year-old star is yet to make his permanent place on RAW or SmackDown. However, he has had two matches on the Red brand show last year. Once Breakker teamed up with Tomasso Ciampa to defeat the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and later the son of the legendary wrestler defeated The Show Off to become the new NXT Champion.

A few weeks ago on NXT, Bron Breakker also shared a small in-ring moment with WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker after his match against Carmelo Hayes.

Given that the 26-year-old star's talent has shown fans outstanding results, it appears that Bron is prepared for WWE's main roster call-up.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that after The Creeds & Ivy Nile were called up together on Monday Night RAW, among other stars notably Bron Breakker is ready for the same.

Expand Tweet

WWE fans want Bron Breakker to retire Brock Lesnar after defeating him in a singles match at WrestleMania 41

The wrestling world has an interesting take, believing that the former NXT Champion has the credibility to send Brock Lesnar into retirement.

The second-generation superstar has been dubbed as the 'next big thing' by many. the same moniker afforded to The Beast Incarnate in his early days. Recently a Twitter account asked fans who should be the one to retire the 46-year-old veteran.

Fans came forward with Bron Breakker's name as they pointed out that WrestleMania 41 could be a perfect place for the two men to go into action.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe also suggested that Brock Lesnar could pass on the torch to the former NXT Champion and hang his boots. It remains to be seen if Breakker has his permanent main roster call-up very soon and a feud could be booked with Lesnar if he makes his return.

Do you think Bron Breakker should retire Brock Lesnar in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think