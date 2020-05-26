Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

As reported earlier, Matt Riddle is reportedly moving to the main roster soon and he is expected to join the WWE SmackDown roster.

Questions have been raised about why Matt Riddle may not be drafted to RAW where Paul Heyman would ideally do wonders with the King of Bros. The question was brought up by Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Dave Meltzer said that it was a weird situation and he saw only one logical explanation. Dave Meltzer had first reported back in February in the Newsletter that Brock Lesnar legitimately does not like Matt Riddle.

On the post-RAW edition of the WOR, Meltzer reiterated his previous report and speculated that it could be the reason why Matt Riddle may not go to the Red brand.

Meltzer said that there could be a 'political situation' with regards to Matt Riddle possibly joining SmackDown and not RAW. Brock Lesnar reportedly has tremendous pull with Vince McMahon, thus, it's not beyond imagination to believe that The Beast Incarnate's strong affinity to Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman may have led to Riddle not going to RAW.

Meltzer, however, also added that there is also a possibility of SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard actively pushing to get Riddle on SmackDown.

Meltzer noted the following:

That's a weird one. There's a couple of things. Number 1, Lesnar does dislike him and there's that political situation there. So, that's the only thing I can think of, maybe other than Prichard maybe wanting him. He got AJ and he got Matt Riddle. I mean that's like a pretty good 1-2 punch. We'll see how it works.

When will Matt Riddle make his full-time switch to the main roster?

Regarding Matt Riddle's impending main roster call-up, PWInsider had reported earlier in the day that the plan to get Riddle up was formulated before WrestleMania 36, however, it was delayed for after the Show of Shows.

Riddle is scheduled to face Timothy Thatcher in a Cage Fight on the upcoming episode of NXT and it could mark his final appearance on the Black and Gold brand before he makes the permanent jump to SmackDown.

Riddle could end up appearing on SmackDown as early as this Friday's episode.