Speculation on when Sami Zayn and major WWE name might defeat and dethrone The Usos as the tag team champions - Report

Sami Zayn has become a prominent member of The Bloodline recently, holding a lot of sway over The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. While Zayn has become highly popular in his role as the Honorary Uce, it could very well be leading up to a feud between him and The Usos. The feud might also involve Kevin Owens teaming up with Sami.

While Jey Uso still seems to hold a grudge against the Honorary Uce, the remaining members of The Bloodline have seemingly accepted him as one of their own. Jey Uso has maintained that Zayn is an outsider and should not be a part of The Bloodline. There is a high chance that this tension between Jey Uso and the former Intercontinental Champion will culminate into a feud between them.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that there is already speculation that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will eventually dethrone The Usos to become tag team champions. He said that it was likely that it would happen early in 2023:

''The next Saudi date could be announced at the 11/5 show, but with Mania locked, it would look like early March or later April as an open time, but it’s going to be when they want it and sometime in the spring is targeted. Losing the 1/1 date also means likely adding a new date in 2023. There’s already speculation, and it’s just speculation that it would be a good time and place for Zayn & Owens to beat the Usos and end their record setting tag run or Reigns vs. Zayn.''

What could be next for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been close friends for a long time. While the two have often teamed up in WWE, they have never won gold together. Owens tried to dissuade Zayn from joining The Bloodline on TV a few weeks back. However, Zayn did not pay heed to his advice.

Owens is currently a part of the RAW roster and it remains to be seen how he will be added to the storyline with Zayn and The Bloodline. Dave Meltzer had noted in a previous report that Zayn is one of the names being considered to face Roman Reigns next year.

