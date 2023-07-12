Speculation on WWE booking two first-time-ever dream matches for Solo Sikoa after SummerSlam

Out of all the promising prospects in WWE, Solo Sikoa seems to have the brightest future due to his association with The Bloodline. Dave Meltzer spoke about WWE's post-SummerSlam plans for the Samoans and noted that Solo Sikoa could have singles matches against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

Following the explosive "Tribal Court" segment on SmackDown, all roads lead to Roman and Jey's third world title match at SummerSlam.

The showdown should ideally headline WWE's biggest show of the summer, and as reported, the company might have already decided the finish. WWE has been incredibly patient with The Bloodline's story, and out of all the characters involved, Solo Sikoa has been protected the most after Roman Reigns himself.

Dave Meltzer stated that while the focus heading into SummerSlam will be on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, officials realize they can produce more high points in the story after the event, specifically revolving around Solo Sikoa.

As speculated below, Solo possibly having high-profile matches with both Roman and Jey could emerge from SummerSlam's aftermath.

"And this one, they're confident enough that they're hot enough that they don't have to focus everything on Roman and Jey. And Jey is the big part," said Dave Meltzer. "It is the big one, but they're focusing so much on Solo, just telling you because I think they won an even bigger peak when they come to Roman and Solo and maybe Jey and Solo. At some point, you could do that stemming from everything." (H/t WrestlingNews.co)

Will Solo Sikoa become the new "Tribal Chief" in WWE?

If the Bloodline saga has taught us anything, it is the importance of the "Tribal Chief" moniker and how much it means to the Samoans. Roman Reigns was the undisputed leader for a long time until The Usos finally had enough of him.

Jey Uso made it clear on the most recent edition of SmackDown that not only was he coming for Reigns' world title, but he also planned on being the Tribal Chief.

While Jey and Roman have been central figures in the story since the beginning, Solo Sikoa's introduction at Clash at the Castle last year opened up new avenues regarding the endgame of it all.

As seen on the blue brand, Sikoa teased turning on Roman Reigns and dropped hints of eventually betraying the most dominant world champion of the modern era.

Solo already has a few big wins under his belt on the main roster, but facing and potentially defeating Roman and Jey after SummerSlam will solidify his position as a top guy.

What are your predictions for Sikoa as we approach another big WWE PLE? Share them in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes