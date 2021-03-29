Spoiler: Big Championship match set to be added to WrestleMania 37 (Report)

WrestleMania 37 has a stacked card with some major matches set to take place. Even with the show just less than two weeks away, there are still some changes that could take place. One such change will be the addition of Sheamus vs. Riddle for the US Championship.

Sheamus had been busy feuding with Drew McIntyre for the past few weeks. Though The Celtic Warrior failed to defeat McIntyre or the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the past few weeks, his eyes are now set on US Champion Riddle.

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via CSS), last week's backstage confrontation between Sheamus and Riddle will set up a match between the two at WrestleMania 37.

The Observer mentions that Riddle vs. Sheamus on Raw this week will likely set up a match between the two at WrestleMania.

Can Sheamus become the US Champion at WrestleMania 37?

Sheamus has been a major part of Monday Night RAW over the past few months. While the former WWE Champion's win/loss record isn't much to boast about, he has made sure that each match of his has been physical and entertaining.

Backstage reports also revealed that WWE management has been pleased with Sheamus. So it is likely that he will be rewarded with the US Championship at WrestleMania.

Another reason why Riddle may lose the US Championship is that WWE was never keen on making him the champion in the first place. As per WON, Keith lee was set to become the man to take the US Championship from Bobby Lashley.

Due to The Limitless One facing health issues, he had to be replaced by John Morrison in the triple threat match, which saw Riddle become US Champion. So it is possible that The Original Bro may not walk out of WrestleMania as the US Champion.