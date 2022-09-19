[Spoiler] Dexter Lumis to make terrifying entrance on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dexter Lumis is allegedly set to burst through the ring on tonight's RAW, new reports suggest.

Lumis has made a victim of The Miz since making his debut on Monday Night RAW last month. The former NXT superstar has kidnapped The A-Lister, dragged him out of the arena, hidden in the back of his car, and cost him United States Championship matches.

Lumis was also arrested while visiting his on-screen wife Indi Hartwell on the August 23 edition of NXT 2.0, after handing her a love note. Now, it seems that Lumis' whacky antics will continue this week.

Fightful Select has reported spoilers for tonight's edition of the red show. Among them is an alleged segment with Dexter Lumis, where the former NXT standout will "come out" of the ring.

No context was provided for the Lumis segment. However, there is also apparently a Miz TV segment planned. Given the past relationship between the two, it would be unsurprising to see the segments overlap.

Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship is also set to receive some substantial time on the show. There will also be a championship celebration for new WWE Women's Tag Champs Dakota Kai and Iyo sky.

What has Dexter Lumis been up to in WWE?

Although Lumis has been haunting The Miz on WWE television since his return, he's also been hard at work off the TV.

The former NXT Superstar recently interfered in the main event of a WWE Live Event in Colorado Springs. As hometown hero Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against The Miz, Ciampa tried to interfere. That's when Lumis emerged to make the save and allow Lashley to retain his title.

James Rodriguez 👑 @Bukkiah892 In the Main Event, Hometown Hero Bobby Lashley defeats The Miz in a Street Fight to retain the United States Championship. Tommaso Ciampa assisted The Miz until Dexter Lumis appeared to even the odds. Dexter carried The Miz off after the match #WWEColoradoSprings In the Main Event, Hometown Hero Bobby Lashley defeats The Miz in a Street Fight to retain the United States Championship. Tommaso Ciampa assisted The Miz until Dexter Lumis appeared to even the odds. Dexter carried The Miz off after the match #WWEColoradoSprings https://t.co/PKiTHG5q9y

Dexter then carried The A-Lister out of the arena, similar to how he previously has on Monday Night RAW.

What do you think about the planned Dexter Lumis segment? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

