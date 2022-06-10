Potential spoiler: Top RAW Star set to appear on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Riddle could be heading over to the blue brand this week on Friday.

The Original Bro has been on a warpath with The Bloodline over the last few months. The feud between them became personal last month after The Usos and Roman Reigns took out Randy Orton in a post-match assault.

As per a recent report from Fightful Select, the former RAW Tag Team Champion is scheduled to head back to the blue brand. The report notes that he is most likely to be involved in an angle with Sami Zay. The current pitch calls for a match between the two with the stipulation that if Zayn wins the match, Riddle will be barred from SmackDown.

Zayn has been trying to get on The Tribal Chief's good side for a while. The Master Strategist also cost Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura a chance to win the Unified Tag Team Championship last week.

Riddle had a word of warning for Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

Riddle made it clear on Monday Night RAW that he has his sights set on Roman Reigns. The Original Bro has been feuding with The Head of the Table and his cousins since the RAW after WrestleMania, and he recently lost his RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos.

Eager to turn things around, the former NXT star declared that he's coming after Reigns and his group on WWE RAW this week. The Original Bro also delivered his message loud and clear on RAW Talk, stating that he will eventually dethrone Reigns.

"Honestly, I think The Tribal Chief is going to dodge me. I don't think he's gonna want this match-up, but it doesn't matter, because this Friday, I'm gonna show up on SmackDown, and eventually I'm gonna find The Tribal Chief and I'm going to get my match. I'm going to get my vengeance for my bro Randy Orton. I'm going to do what the stallions do and take that championship away," said Riddle. (from 1:51 to 2:08)

While a feud between the two seems likely down the line, things could change on the blue brand this week. According to a recent report, Roman Reigns won't be a part of WWE's upcoming premium live event, Money in the Bank. Time will tell how this rivalry continues to progress.

