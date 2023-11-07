SPOILER: Huge World Heavyweight Championship match set for WWE RAW tonight - Reports

WWE RAW is reportedly going to have a huge World Heavyweight Championship match tonight.

Seth Rollins has held on to the World Heavyweight title since winning it soon after its inauguration. He has proven himself a fighting champion, putting it on the line regularly. As it turns out, it will be on the line tonight.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Seth Rollins is set for a huge World Heavyweight title match tonight when he faces none other than Sami Zayn. The match will close off the night, and will see the title on the line.

This match comes after the poor ratings WWE RAW suffered last week. Whether this is in response to that or as a follow-up to Crown Jewel itself is not clear, but the fans will be treated to what is sure to be an excellent main event on the show tonight, as both stars are known for the quality of their matches.

