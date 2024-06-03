Spoiler on Judgment Day plans; major WWE RAW main event - Reports

Tonight's WWE RAW is scheduled to hit the air in just over an hour, and fans are buzzing over potential plans and spoilers. New details have just leaked from backstage on plans for The Judgment Day and other top superstars.

RAW will be live from GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania tonight. Earlier today spoiler plans were revealed for a "chaotic" angle during Liv Morgan's segment addressing her last week's k**s with Dominik Mysterio. The advertised matches for tonight's show were AOP vs. The New Day, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee, Kiana James' debut against Natalya, Bron Breakker vs. Ricochet, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio.

WWE has a Sami Zayn segment planned for tonight's RAW. It wasn't clear what the segment would consist of, but a report from Fightful's Corey Brennan indicated that the Intercontinental Champion could appear towards the end of the first hour or the beginning of the second.

The Judgment Day's storyline arc will progress tonight and it was noted that the faction will be represented early on during Balor vs. Lee, which at one point was scheduled to air third. WWE previously announced Priest vs. Mysterio. The heel faction will reportedly also be present for this match, and word from backstage is that the non-title bout will be the main event.

Braun Strowman vs. Carlito is also planned for tonight's loaded RAW episode, in addition to a match with the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line. There's no word yet on who Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will defend against, but The Kabuki Warriors have been rumored among fans.

