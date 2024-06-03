Spoiler on plans for Liv Morgan following shocking k*ss on WWE RAW - Reports

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will continue on the road to Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Last week's show ended with a controversial moment that was botched, and new spoiler details have just leaked ahead of tonight's show on Liv Morgan and other top stars.

Morgan retained the Women's World Championship over Becky Lynch in last week's Steel Cage main event match, just two days after Liv won the title from The Man at the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE. The finish saw interference by Dominik Mysterio, and a 'mishap' by Braun Strowman, which led to Lynch losing amid rumors of her uncertain WWE future.

The Stamford-based promotion previously announced a Liv appearance for tonight's live RAW. Now a new report from Fightful's Corey Brennan claims the segment will feature several other superstars, and it's booked to be a "chaotic" angle.

The Women's World Champion is expected to kick the in-ring segment off. Furthermore, Liv's interaction with the other unnamed stars is scheduled to open tonight's RAW broadcast on the USA Network. Dirty Dom is expected to be one of the participating talents.

WWE RAW return spoiler for tonight

The push of Jey Uso will continue on tonight's edition of RAW. It was recently revealed that WWE had major experimental plans for the former tag team champion, but then he came up short in the King of the Ring Tournament.

After being knocked out of the KOTR Tournament two weeks ago by King Gunther, Main Event Jey was absent last Monday. It was speculated that Uso might be returning tonight after WWE had him listed as the only advertised superstar.

A new report from backstage at RAW notes that plans call for Jey to return later on in the show, according to Fightful's Corey Brennan. Uso is scheduled for an in-ring promo segment.

The early internal line-up for RAW has Uso's segment airing towards the end of the third hour, right before AOP vs. The New Day, which is scheduled to take place before the main event.

The GIANT Center in Hershey, PA is the venue for tonight's loaded RAW episode. Previously announced were Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee, Kiana James' debut vs. Natalya, AOP vs. The New Day, Bron Breakker vs. Ricochet, an appearance by Liv Morgan, plus World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match.

