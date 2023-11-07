[SPOILER] Major faction set to appear on WWE RAW at full strength

Television's longest-running weekly episodic show, WWE RAW, returns for another action-packed episode this week, where we will witness the fallout from Crown Jewel held on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. There are a lot of things to look forward to, including a surprise appearance from a faction.

After an appearance from The Creed Brothers in a winning effort against Alpha Academy last week, another NXT team is expected to make their presence felt. NXT Heritage Cup winner Noam Dar is expected to be present on the company's flagship show with the rest of the members of the Meta-Four.

The group is made up of Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson, and Oro Mensah, in addition to the current Heritage Cup holder. According to a report from BWE on their private Twitter account, the group will be making their first-ever appearance on the main roster.

The heel group has enjoyed a great run on NXT

The champion is scheduled to take on Akira Tozawa in a match for the Heritage Cup the night after RAW. The Japanese star will be taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match on Monday night. This means that there are high chances of the group getting involved in Tozawa's match.

What else is happening on WWE RAW

WWE RAW airs this week from Mohegan Sun Arena in Pennsylvania as the company starts building toward the Survivor Series event to be held on November 25 in Chicago. The show will feature a couple of important number-one contenders' matches, and we might get a better idea about which direction the company is going in leading up to Survivor Series.

Chad Gable, The Miz, Ivar, and Bronson Reed will compete in a fatal four-way for a chance at the Intercontinental Championship. General Manager Adam Pearce also announced a blockbuster women's battle royal to get a chance to face Rhea Ripley. With so much happening, it definitely feels like we are in for an incredible night.

