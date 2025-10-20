SPOILER: New alliance planned for Nikki Bella on RAW - Reports

A potential spoiler for WWE's plans for Nikki Bella on tonight's episode of RAW has been revealed. The veteran has not competed in a match since Asuka defeated her on the September 8 episode of WWE RAW.

It was reported earlier today that WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is in Sacramento for tonight's episode of the red brand. BodySlam has released a follow-up report, revealing that Bella will be teaming up with Stephanie Vaquer during their ongoing rivalry with The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. The 41-year-old's involvement in tonight's episode of RAW has not been advertised ahead of the show.

𝔍𝔞𝔰 @nikkigarcialove Nikki Bella will be blessing our screens tonight 🤏🏽 #WWERAW #MondayNightBella

Tonight's episode of RAW is shaping up to be an exciting show. RAW General Adam Pearce will be providing an update on Seth Rollins following his rumored injury, and there are several title matches scheduled for tonight's edition of the red brand.

Becky Lynch will be putting the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Maxxine Dupri, Rusev will be challenging Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship, and The Judgment Day will be defending the World Tag Team Championships against Dragon Lee and AJ Styles.

Former WWE writer discusses Nikki Bella's return to the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Nikki Bella's return to the promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown podcast, Russo suggested that the company brought the legend back to help improve ratings. He stated that Netflix may have wanted an established star on RAW to increase viewership.

"Bro, I don't think she fits the women's roster at all. But I think this is what we've been talking about all along. Those numbers on Netflix continue to go down. Netflix, they want star power, bro. They don't know Giulia, they don't know the girl with the ram horns. They think Lyra Valkyria stinks. That's why Nikki was brought back into the fold. Only reason, bro," she said.

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella's alliance moving forward on RAW.

