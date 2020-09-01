[Spoiler] Plans for Monday Night RAW tonight reportedly revealed

After two back-to-back pay-per-view weekends, WWE will continue its programming tonight on Monday Night RAW. The next big event on the cards will be Clash of Champions, which is scheduled to take place on September 27.

Potential Spoilers Ahead

According to a report by PWInsider, the plans for tonight's episode of RAW is for the show to revolve around determining the No. 1 contender for the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, at WWE Clash of Champions.

Last week on RAW, Randy Orton viciously attacked Drew McIntyre and hit him with three punt kicks to the head, severely injuring him. With that in mind, he will surely be a top contender to challenge for the WWE Championship. Another possible option will be former NXT Champion, Keith Lee, who recently made his RAW debut and picked up an impressive win over Randy Orton at WWE Payback.

What to expect from Monday Night RAW tonight?

WWE has already announced a massive rematch for Monday Night RAW tonight between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, which might finally lead to the culmination of their long feud. Another interesting thing to look out for would be The Hurt Business. Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews at WWE Payback to become the new United States Champion. What will the CEO of The Hurt Business have to say on RAW?

Last week on the Red brand, Aleister Black made his return to WWE Programming for the first time after "losing his eye," courtesy the Monday Night Messiah. During the Kevin Owens Show, Black attacked KO and seemingly turned heel.

That vicious eye attack last month has seemingly forced @WWEAleister to flip the switch. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7XnHNqeBne — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2020

Monday Night RAW tonight would also see the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, try to co-exist and celebrate their victory over Sasha Banks and Bayley at WWE Payback.

Lastly, it will be interesting to see whether the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre returns to RAW after suffering severe injuries to his head (in kayfabe) after Randy Orton's attack last week. Not to forget, RETRIBUTION might make their presence felt as well.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the live coverage and results from WWE RAW.