The go-home episode of Monday Night RAW for WWE Survivor Series 2020 is tonight and it is set to feature a massive championship match. The WWE Champion Randy Orton will be defending his title against Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of RAW.

A quick look at history shows how the WWE title has changed hands twice before Survivor Series in the last few years, leading to speculation that Drew McIntyre might walk out of RAW tonight with the WWE title around his waist. With McIntyre appearing on SmackDown last week and confronting Roman Reigns, the speculation was strengthened further.

As per a report from WrestlingNews.co, the plan as of last Friday was for Randy Orton to remain the WWE Champion and face Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series 2020. The report also adds that the segment between Drew McIntyre and Reigns on SmackDown was just meant to generate buzz for RAW.

What more to expect from tonight's WWE RAW?

Monday Night RAW will also feature the RAW Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, defending their titles against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of the Hurt Business.

The members of the men's and women's Survivor Series teams of the Red brand haven't been on the same page and it will be interesting to see the dynamics of the teams ahead of the PPV this Sunday.

WWE Champion Randy Orton will also have two other threats in his mind apart from Drew McIntyre. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has made his intentions clear as he wants Orton and the WWE title. Bray Wyatt or Alexa Bliss could potentially interfere in the WWE Championship match on RAW tonight. Apart from them, Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz could be eyeing a cash-in opportunity as well.