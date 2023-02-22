Rumor or Spoiler: What has WWE planned for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39?

Roman Reigns is set for a blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, it looks like The Tribal Chief's schedule following the Show of Shows is already booked.

Since nothing is confirmed by the superstar or the company, all of this is a rumor. It was recently reported by Xero News that Roman Reigns' next scheduled event is in Saudi Arabia in May. The site also reported that Reigns is not currently booked for Money in the Bank, but he is scheduled for SummerSlam. Still, there might be some underlying spoilers.

Due to Roman's dominant championship run, if he were to lose the title, it might take a while before he returns. With this in mind, the rumored post-WrestleMania 39 appearances may also serve as a spoiler.

The Tribal Chief was last seen in action during his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event. Despite being in the challenger's home country of Canada, Reigns' was able to continue his over 900-day reign as champion.

The Canadian superstar has since appeared on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, where he shared a segment with Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Reigns is yet to appear on-screen after the recent Premium Live Event.

Roman Reigns next appearance before WrestleMania 39 revealed

The Tribal Chief already has a big-time match against Rhodes scheduled for the April Premium Live Event. Still, it looks like it might be a while before the two superstars come face-to-face.

As announced by the Enterprise Center on Twitter, Roman Reigns will appear on the March 20, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Interestingly, the St. Louis, Missouri arena also advertised The American Nightmare for the same WWE RAW episode.

Enterprise Center @Enterprise_Cntr NEW CARD ADDITION 2023 Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes joins the fight when WWE RAW comes to



🎟️ Get your tickets at NEW CARD ADDITION2023 Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes joins the fight when WWE RAW comes to #EnterpriseCenter on Monday, March 20🎟️ Get your tickets at bit.ly/3JVj28g 🌟 NEW CARD ADDITION 🌟 2023 Royal Rumble Winner Cody Rhodes joins the fight when WWE RAW comes to #EnterpriseCenter on Monday, March 20 🔥 🎟️ Get your tickets at bit.ly/3JVj28g https://t.co/3uLCMoA26t

However, the WrestleMania 39 headliners are not the only superstars fans are excited to see next month. Another recent announcement also stated that John Cena will return to the March 6, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW. The aforementioned return will take place in his home state of Massachusetts.

It remains to be seen where and when fans will get to see The Tribal Chief in WWE programming once again. Despite not being physically present at the moment, Paul Heyman made sure to put his client's WrestleMania 39 opponent on notice.

