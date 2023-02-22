When is Roman Reigns' next WWE match? Pre-WrestleMania appearance confirmed

Roman Reigns' latest WWE match occurred during the February 18, 2023, Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Canada. From the looks of it, fans may have to wait a bit for his next one.

Roman Reigns' next match may occur on the March 20, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. As announced by the Enterprise Center on Twitter, the Tribal Chief will join the action on the second to final Monday show prior to WrestleMania 39.

"🌟 NEW CARD ADDITION 🌟 Undisputed #WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns joins the fight when WWE RAW comes to #EnterpriseCenter on Monday, March 20 🔥"

Although this is the only announced appearance for Roman so far, it's still possible that he could make an appearance in other episodes prior to the March 20 show. It will be interesting to see who Roman will be in action with during the episode.

The Head of the Table is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While the former may not be present at the moment, his feud with Rhodes is still heating up. In recent episodes of RAW, Paul Heyman has been the one playing mind games with The American Nightmare.

Roman Reigns is not the only mega WWE star appearing next month prior to WrestleMania 39

The appearance of The Tribal Chief during WWE shows is always one that excites fans, even if he won't be performing inside the ring. However, he would have to share the excitement with another top star.

It was recently announced that John Cena would return to the Stamford-based promotion on the March 6, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. This will also occur in his home state of Massachusetts. Interestingly, John's latest match in the promotion was also against Roman Reigns during a tag team match-up on the final SmackDown of last year.

"16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW. Don't miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE! Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster," stated WWE.

Since the leader of The Bloodline is focused on Cody Rhodes at the moment, a possible feud with The Cenation Leader may be off the books. Still, it would be interesting to see what happens if Reigns is going to be present during John's upcoming return.

It remains to be seen what will transpire during The Tribal Chief's return to WWE after the intense match he had with Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber event.

