WWE RAW Preview: When will John Cena return to WWE? Date finally confirmed on the Road to WrestleMania 39

Aside from the already announced WWE RAW preview, one of the news stories that shocked fans was John Cena's official return to the company ahead of WrestleMania 39.

John Cena was recently announced to return to WWE on the March 6 episode of RAW, which will take place at the TD Garden arena in Boston, Massachusetts. This is definitely a fitting location for his return since the Hollywood actor is also from the same state.

"16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night RAW. Don't miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night RAW on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE! Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster," stated WWE.

The last time Cena was in the Stamford-based promotion was for the final 2022 episode of SmackDown. He teamed up with former rival Kevin Owens to successfully defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

It remains to be seen if the return of the Peacemaker actor will also set up a match for WrestleMania 39. From the looks of it, a number of people are definitely eyeing the returning star if he is available in April this year.

WWE RAW Preview: Which superstar might welcome John Cena for his return?

One of the superstars advertised for tonight's WWE RAW preview is United States Champion Austin Theory. He is slated to defend the title against Edge, but it looks like he is also a heavy favorite to face another legend.

The feud between the Leader of Cenation and Theory has been teased ever since last year. During the former's 20th Anniversary in June, the two even shared a backstage segment.

Although no physical exchanges happened, their meeting was not the most peaceful.

Reports suggest that the current US Champion is scheduled to face the Hollywood actor for night one of WrestleMania 39.

Interestingly, the RAW Superstar didn't even take it kindly when a question about Cena was asked during the post-show press conference of the Elimination Chamber event.

"Why does everybody talk about John Cena? Why don't they talk about me, because now they're gonna talk about me. Because tonight I showcased my immortality inside that Chamber," said Theory.

Austin Theory's advertised match on the upcoming episode of may be a preparation for him to face a wrestling veteran in the future. The WWE RAW preview for March 6 certainly kicked off in an exciting way.

