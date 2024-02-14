SPOILERS: SmackDown star immediately replaced in major WWE title match after suffering serious injury - Reports

A popular SmackDown Superstar was immediately replaced in a major WWE title match after suffering a serious injury during recent tapings. The name in question is Shotzi.

The 31-year-old star was supposed to wrestle against Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship. However, according to the latest report, she suffered a serious knee injury during recent NXT tapings and was helped to the back by the medical staff.

According to a report by Fightful Select, NXT General Manager Ava came out to change the title match to an open challenge after Shotzi suffered a serious knee injury. The challenge was quickly answered by Lash Legend, who eventually lost to Valkyria.

Several sources in the white and gold brand praised the NXT Women's Champion, General Manager Ava, and Legend as they adapted to the situation perfectly.

Shotzi had been successful during her initial days in NXT as she won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon, now known as Athena. However, since she shifted to the main roster, Shotzi has not won a major title match. The SmackDown Superstar has yet to win a singles title in World Wrestling Entertainment. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based company has in store for her future.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Shotzi a quick recovery and hope she comes back stronger than ever.

