Status of WWE star once pegged as the next Brock Lesnar could ultimately depend on Vince McMahon - Reports

The latest reports suggest that the situation of an up-and-coming WWE star who was once pegged as the next Brock Lesnar eventually depends on former CEO Vince McMahon.

The star in question is Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson, who went on to wrestle Dante Chen during NXT's Sebring and Melbourne house shows on September 8 and 9 respectively. However, it has been reported that Steveson has been officially removed from the WWE NXT roster.

Since he was removed from the NXT roster, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer spoke about the "confusing situation" surrounding the star. The wrestling journalist noted even though the Olympic Gold Medalist was on the WWE's third brand, the company has their eyes on bringing him to the main roster.

He was once pegged as the next Brock Lesnar and the company had plans to push him as the next big thing. However, Meltzer shared that as of now it is uncertain if Gable Steveson will appear on TV or not. The 23-year-old star's situation depends on Vince McMahon's return following his recovery from major back surgery.

“I don’t know if he’s going to be back on TV soon. I know a week ago they had no plans for him. A lot depends on, you know, his situation will depend on Vince. Until Vince comes back I don’t know if we’re gonna know a lot that’s going to happen with him, because his situation is going to be a Vince decision, and if Vince isn’t back then Triple H is in charge, but it’s the big picture. He’s got an uphill climb right now.”

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo on whom Vince McMahon would let go after the WWE and UFC merger

The former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed Endeavor officially taking over the Stamford-based promotion.

Given that the deal is going to be sealed on September 12, there have been whispers about cost-cutting measures, new management, and laying off a few employees from WWE.

Vince Russo revealed on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws that he believes Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel would not let anyone go that Vince McMahon didn't want to fire.

"He's (Ari Emanuel) not gonna fire people Vince (McMahon) doesn't want to fire. So when you talk about that inner circle, they are not going anywhere. But the office workers, the accountants, the legal department, creative services; Vince doesn't care about any of those people," Russo said.

Check out the video below:

Only time will tell what Vince McMahon has planned for the Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Do you think Steveson is the next Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.