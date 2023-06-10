Superstars 'far more over' than 38-year-old major name reportedly cut off by WWE so he could be pushed instead

In the world of WWE, superstars who get a big push are chosen very carefully. One such name who had been handpicked by Vince McMahon to become a top star early in his career was Roman Reigns. While The Tribal Chief finally sits atop the WWE food chain, his ascent wasn't as easy.

In the early days of his career, Roman Reigns was a member of the popular faction known as The SHIELD alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. While the group gained considerable popularity, it was clear that Reigns was being positioned for a solo push. As the chosen one, he was thrust into the main event scene, much to the dismay of certain sections of the WWE Universe.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that multiple superstars who were far more 'over' than Reigns were cut off by the company because they didn't have the 'look' that Reigns possessed. Despite WWE's attempts to position Reigns as a top babyface, he became popular only after he turned heel:

''Whatever you can say about Reigns and his push in the past, and some has been accurate regarding things like he should have gone heel earlier and guys who were far more over were cut off many times because the company felt looks are a key part of marketability no matter what the crowd itself thinks, and he had the look they wanted for their top guy.''

Roman Reigns got mixed reactions from the WWE Universe during his babyface run

Despite the company trying to force Reigns as its face, the fans weren't convinced. Many felt that he was being pushed too quickly and that other, more deserving talents were being overlooked. Some criticized his in-ring ability and mic skills, accusing him of lacking the necessary charisma to carry the company. The backlash was palpable, with boos raining down on Reigns during his high-profile matches.

However, things changed when he aligned himself with Paul Heyman and became The Tribal Chief. Reigns won the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2020 and still holds on to the title to this day. He has finally silenced all his critics and is the biggest attraction not just on SmackDown but the entire world of pro wrestling.

