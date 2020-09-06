Superstars upset with WWE telling them the company owns their real name

There has been a lot of discussion on the recent edict from WWE, banning all the Superstars from using third-party platforms. WWE has further instructed the talent to terminate all their activities on these platforms within 30 days.

In an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that there is lots of confusion in this matter as WWE Superstars do not know what all is covered in this new rule.

“As far as I know, nobody seems to know what it means. They think it means no Cameo, they think it means no Twitch. I know it means no [Bang Energy]. Lana did a commercial for them. I was told that specifically, that and Twitch.”

He further stated that Superstars are upset with WWE telling them that the company owns their real names as well as stage names.

“Nobody exactly knows. The assumption is that YouTube is fine, that’s the assumption. The assumption is Twitch is not fine. I know that doing commercials for anybody is not fine, that I know. That was always gonna be not fine. The one that has a lot of people upset was them telling people that they own their real names because everyone knew that WWE owns your stage names, of course. That’s a given. But the idea that they own your real names, I don’t know what that means and it hasn’t been explained but I know talent has been told that because when Paige switched one of her things to Saraya it was like that ain’t gonna fly because it’s still banned, I guess. We’ll see how it all plays out…Most of the talent is not happy, from what I gather.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

It’s true, Vince has laid the smack down on talent using Twitch, Tik Tok etc. More to come this afternoon. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 4, 2020

WWE's new rule and how it will affect the Superstars

WWE yesterday issued an official statement on the matter of banning Supestars from using third-party platforms. Several Superstars like AJ Styles, Paige, Xavier Woods and others use platforms like Twitch to interact with their fans. These platforms also work as a secondary source of income for them.

As soon as the news of the new rule broke out, Paige changed her Twitch account name to her real name.

Paige has changed her Twitch account from OfficialPaigeWWE to SarayaOfficial. pic.twitter.com/RTSQqsgM6J — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 4, 2020

Other than Twitch, several WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns and Alexa Bliss have an account on Cameo. It remains to be seen what happens next in this situation.

