Unexpected opponent originally planned for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Seth Rollins was originally set to feud with an unexpected name on the road to WrestleMania 38, per a new report that came out after WWE RAW.

Shane McMahon made his big return to WWE during the 2022 Royal Rumble match. He had quite an impressive showing in the free-for-all and was among the final four men in the ring. It was recently reported that Shane-O-Mac was originally going to be one of the entrants in the upcoming WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported the same pitch. He also said that McMahon would have kicked off a feud with Seth Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber, which would have culminated in a match at WrestleMania 38.

“Shane McMahon was going to be in the Chamber and set up a feud with Seth Rollins for WrestleMania," said Meltzer. "I don’t know if that was going to be the (WWE) Championship match, but it’s obviously – whether it is or it isn’t – that was changed, so I don’t know how that relates to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, but this was supposed to be the step to that.” [H/T GiveMeSport]

It's worth noting that this rivalry could still potentially happen, but McMahon did not appear on WWE RAW last night.

Seth Rollins failed to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Universal title at Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins opened Royal Rumble 2022 with Roman Reigns, as the two men battled for the Universal Championship. In the end, Rollins defeated Reigns via DQ, thus failing to win the belt.

As for Shane McMahon, he returned during the Royal Rumble match after a nine-month absence. His last in-ring outing was against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37. The former WWE Superstar defeated McMahon in a Steel Cage match at The Show of Shows last year.

During Saturday night's Royal Rumble match, Shane entered at #28 and began brawling with former rival Kevin Owens. McMahon eliminated the former WWE Universal Champion from the match. He lasted 05:38 before being eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar.

A WrestleMania feud between Rollins and McMahon would certainly be intriguing. That being said, many members of the WWE Universe wouldn't be thrilled with Shane-O-Mac taking up a big spot at WrestleMania once again. Time will tell what the future holds for Rollins and McMahon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you have liked to see these two men face off on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Shane McMahon compete at WWE WrestleMania? Yes No 36 votes so far