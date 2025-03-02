  • home icon
Surprising backstage details emerge about John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025; many internally shocked [Reports]

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Mar 02, 2025 12:26 GMT
John Cena sold his soul to The Rock! [Image credit: WWE.com and WWE's X]

John Cena's heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was not on many people's bingo cards. According to a new report, surprising backstage details emerged as The Franchise Player joined the dark side.

The Rock and John Cena closed the show in a shocking fashion in Toronto as Cena turned on Cody Rhodes by attacking him. According to Fightful Select, the segment and the heel turn were protected very well, as it was initially listed third on the show, which later got changed to the closing segment.

Moreover, Triple H addressed it at the Elimination Chamber Press Conference, saying that he took over the truck layout to protect the secret, and only a few people were aware of it. The company went to great lengths for this, which came as a shock to many internally as well.

also-read-trending Trending
As for the man of the hour, John Cena is not advertised for the upcoming episodes of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Moreover, The Final Boss stated that Cena has a shoot and would leave for Africa after the event. His next advertised WWE appearance would be after two weeks.

Triple H reacts to John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Over two decades ago, John Cena became the face of the company, and The Doctor of Thugonomics was put to rest. Many fans wanted to see it return, but a very different version appeared when he turned on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025.

During the Elimination Chamber Press Conference, Triple H reacted to John Cena's heel turn and stated he saw the potential a while back after Cena lost the Men's Royal Rumble match in February. Moreover, he thinks The Franchise Player has the right to do whatever he wants in the way he sees fit.

"I believe that John Cena has been in this business and has been the focal point of this business. Dedicated his life to it and put his body on the line to a point that he has earned the right to do it whenever he wants to do it. I believed wholeheartedly a month ago, or whenever it was at the Royal Rumble... He's earned that right to do it when he wants to do it, to go after what he wants to go after in whatever way he sees fit to do it," Hunter said.
youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see what else Triple H has in store for the WWE Universe on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
