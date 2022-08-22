Surprising favorite emerges as Roman Reigns defends his WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle

Is Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run in jeopardy at Clash at the Castle?

With Clash at the Castle just two weeks away, the card is starting to come together for WWE's next premium live event. With many fans predicting the end of The Tribal Chief's title run at the hands of Drew McIntyre.

But the latest odds from BetOnline suggest that The Head of the Table will once again retain his championship at Clash at the Castle. The following are the current betting odds for WWE's upcoming premium live event.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship:

Roman Reigns (C) (-160) vs. Drew McIntyre (+120)

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship:

Liv Morgan (C) (-140) vs. Shayna Baszler (+250)

WWE Intercontinental Championship:

Gunther (C) (-600) vs. Sheamus (+350)

Six-Woman Tag Team Match:

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (-450) vs. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka (+275)

Singles Match:

Seth Rollins (-160) vs. Riddle (+120)

Who will be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns?

If Roman Reigns manages to defeat Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, when will The Tribal Chief finally lose the title?

With the recent return of former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross to WWE, there's a good chance that Triple H is grooming his former black-and-gold champion as the man to finally defeat The Head of the Table.

There have been reports in recent weeks that there are plans to add Kross to the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.

Still, with just two weeks away from the premium live event, the company is running out of time to make this happen.

What are your thoughts on the latest betting odds for WWE Clash at the Castle? Do you think The Tribal Chief will leave Cardiff with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. Will Roman Reigns retain at WWE Clash at the Castle? Yes No 50 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi