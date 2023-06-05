The Bloodline's implosion to eventually set up Roman Reigns vs. 30-year-old WWE star - Reports

WWE Night of Champions ended on a shocking note as Roman Reigns was laid out by Jimmy Uso, leading to the collapse of The Bloodline. According to a new report, the incident could lead to The Tribal Chief facing Solo Sikoa down the line.

Solo Sikoa has been Reigns' only trustworthy stablemate amid the recent drama surrounding the heel faction. The Enforcer took out his brother Jimmy during the latest edition of SmackDown, proving his loyalty to The Head of the Table.

There have been teases of the 30-year-old star eventually drifting apart from Roman Reigns. The most notable one came during a recent edition of SmackDown when the Bloodline leader bumped into Sikoa and showed signs of fear.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer added fuel to the fire. Dave Meltzer hinted that Bloodline would likely continue to splinter apart, with Solo Sikoa eventually facing off with The Tribal Chief.

“You know that’s happening down the line to” (H/T Ringsidenews)

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are likely to team up at WWE Money in the Bank

While reports may indicate an eventual clash between Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, the duo is currently on the same page. Solo has played a vital role in Reigns' retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship multiple times. He sided with The Tribal Chief to punish Jimmy for his actions on SmackDown.

It has been reported in the past that the creative team is planning a tag team match at Money in the Bank. Considering the events that transpired last Friday, The Usos could take on Reigns and Sikoa.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.



Money in the Bank.



The Bloodline: Civil War. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.Money in the Bank.The Bloodline: Civil War. https://t.co/j1CFgBCf8j

It's still unclear who Jey will choose as he did not participate in Jimmy's betrayal of The Bloodline leader at Night of Champions and tried to stop his brother. While Reigns believes Jey will fall in line, the star will likely side with his twin brother.

It has also been speculated that Roman Reigns could face off against Jimmy Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. With Money in the Bank less than a month away, fans will hope to get a clearer picture in the coming days.

