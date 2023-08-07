The Bloodline's split causing major shift within WWE, affecting other superstars - Reports

The Bloodline saga remains the most compelling story WWE has told in the past decade. Their recent split even caused a significant shift within the company that affected other superstars on the roster.

Another chapter was told on Saturday at SummerSlam when Jimmy Uso returned to betray his brother Jey in his Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns. It also seemed like Solo Sikoa was not happy with his Tribal Chief after being on the receiving end of a massive Spear.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the splitting of The Bloodline had an effect on WWE merchandise sales. The group was at the top collectively, but now that they're not together, it bodes well for the likes of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Sapp also noted that The Usos have sold more merch than any other talent aside from Cody Rhodes since the split, with Seth Rollins also in the top five. Those figures are followed by Reigns himself and Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were big winners at SummerSlam. Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar, who endorsed him to the crowd afterward. Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in a highly competitive matchup.

What's next for The Bloodline after SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and remained The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam. Jey Uso was a second away from winning when Jimmy returned and pulled away the referee. He then kicked his brother in the head to help Reigns snatch the victory.

It's a baffling betrayal by Jimmy, who initially caused The Bloodline's demise. Jey will likely confront his brother next, while Reigns and Solo Sikoa will have to sort out what happened on Saturday.

While some fans are not happy with the main event's outcome, the story remains at an all-time high. WWE will likely just need a sensible explanation as to why Jimmy betrayed Jey.

What's next for Roman Reigns after retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of Tribal Chief? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here